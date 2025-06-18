Israel Launches Massive Preemptive Airstrikes on Iran, Target Nuclear and Missile Sites

Tel Aviv: Amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, Israel claims to have conducted a large-scale attack in Iran against missile launching sites.

Israel Launches Massive Preemptive Airstrikes on Iran

According to Israeli Defence Force (IDF), around 60 fighter jets are currently engaged in a massive aerial exercise targeting Iranian missile launch sites, particularly in western Iran.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin confirmed that these strikes have forced Iranian forces to retreat toward central Iran, with many now concentrated around Isfahan, a region that houses key nuclear and military infrastructure.

Targets include uranium enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow, ballistic missile depots, and command centres. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) assert that these actions are necessary to prevent Iran from reaching a nuclear breakout point.

Iran, on the other hand, maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful and has responded with a massive counterattack.

Over 400 missiles and hundreds of drones have been launched at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem. Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow defence systems have successfully intercepted many projectiles coming from the other side.

As per the government, 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Israel.

In Iran, the toll is even higher, where at least 224 people have died, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists, and over 1,200 have been wounded. The strikes have also caused huge damage to nuclear facilities, oil depots, and military infrastructure in Iran.

Meanwhile sirens sounding in southern Israel as Iran launches another barrage of ballistic missiles in retaliation.