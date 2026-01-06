Israel Launches Strikes On Lebanon, Targets Hezbollah And Hamas

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has launched airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting what it claims are Hezbollah and Hamas sites. The strikes come despite a year-old ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, triggering fears of escalating tensions in the Middle East. According to Lebanese state media, the Israeli military warned of strikes on 4 villages in Lebanon, including Kfar Hatta and Annan in the south, and al-Manara and Ain al-Tineh in the east.

The prior warnings from the Israeli forces led dozens of families to flee their homes, with ambulances and fire trucks on standby. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah and Hamas "terror targets" in Lebanon, claiming that the groups were using the villages as bases for attacks on Israel.

According to the reports, the Israeli strikes on Monday targeted several villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, including Kfar Hatta, Annan, al-Manara, and Ain al-Tineh. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the home of a Hamas leader, Sharhabil Sayed, was targeted in al-Manara, who was killed by the Israeli forces in 2024.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun has condemned the strikes, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to disarm Hezbollah. The United Nations (UN) has also expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the region.

Advertisement

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed in November 2024, after more than a year of hostilities. However, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Lebanon, claiming that Hezbollah is rebuilding its military capabilities. Hezbollah has denied these claims, saying it is committed to the ceasefire.

Further details regarding the latest Israeli strikes on Lebanon.