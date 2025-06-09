Israel Orders Military to Halt Gaza Bound Aid Boat Carrying Greta Thunberg

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has directed the military to intercept a humanitarian aid boat heading toward Gaza, carrying 12 activists, including the famous Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The vessel, named Madleen, is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a group aiming to deliver essential supplies to Gaza’s struggling population.

A Mission to Break the Blockade

The Madleen, a British-flagged yacht, set sail from Catania, Sicily, on June 6, 2025, with a mission to challenge Israel’s long-standing naval blockade of Gaza. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition describes the voyage as a “peaceful act of civil resistance” to deliver vital supplies, including baby formula, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches, and children’s prosthetics. The group aims to draw global attention to Gaza’s dire humanitarian conditions, where the United Nations has warned that 2.1 million people face the risk of famine due to restricted aid access.

On Sunday, June 8, the coalition reported that the Madleen was approximately 160 nautical miles from Gaza’s coast, steadily approaching its target. The ship’s journey can be tracked live online, amplifying its visibility and the global scrutiny of Israel’s response. Among the crew are notable figures like Thunberg, known for her climate activism, and Rima Hassan, a French-Palestinian member of the European Parliament, whose vocal criticism of Israel’s policies has previously led to her being barred from entering the country.

Israel’s Stance: A “Hate Flotilla”

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has taken a hardline stance, labeling the Madleen a “hate flotilla” and accusing its activists of supporting terrorist organizations. In a statement posted on X, Katz declared, “I have instructed the IDF to act so that the ‘Madeleine’ hate flotilla does not reach the shores of Gaza — and to take any means necessary to that end.” He further warned, “Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — at sea, in the air and on land.”

The naval blockade, in place since 2007 after Hamas took control of Gaza, is essential to prevent weapons from reaching the terrorist group, which is a significant security threat to Israel. While Israel partially eased restrictions in May 2025 to allow limited UN-led aid deliveries, humanitarian organizations argue that the aid remains insufficient to avert a looming famine.

Israeli media reports suggest the military plans to intercept the Madleen before it reaches Gaza’s territorial waters, likely escorting it to the port of Ashdod, where the crew could face detention and deportation.

Freedom Flotilla’s Response

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has rejected Israel’s accusations, calling Katz’s threats “baseless smears” and an attempt to justify potential violence against unarmed civilians. In an Instagram post, the group stated, “Israel’s defense minister has once again threatened unlawful force against civilians, attempting to justify violence with baseless smears. We will not be intimidated.”