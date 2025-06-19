Israel Releases Video Evidence of Mammoth Strike At Iran’s Arak Nuclear Site

Israel-Iran War: As Israel and Iran continue to trade fire for the 7th consecutive day, tensions persist in the Middle East. According to Iran's state television, Israel struck Iran's 40MW water reactor at the Arak nuclear site. The strike was carried out by F-15I Ra'am fighters armed with bunker-buster bombs, earlier today.

Israeli Ministry has confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces attacked an inactive nuclear reactor in the Arak region of Iran and have now released video evidence of the precise strikes carried out in the region. The move comes after Iran bombed Israel's Soroka Hospital.

No Radiation Danger

Reportedly, the region was evacuated before missiles struck the region which is 250 km southwest of Tehran. Further, it is being said that there was no radiation danger.

Israel had issued a warning through social media urging people to effectively evacuate the region around Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, hinting its targeted missile strike in the area. The warning came with a satellite image of the nuclear site circled in red.

"Urgent warning of the direction of the Defense Forces to the residents, workers, and those present in the Iranian regions of Arak-Khondab in the areas specified on the map, with the need to evacuate immediately before the uprising of the Defense Forces to target the military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," said the advisory posted by IDF's spokesman Col Avichay Adraee.

Tensions Rage Between Israel and Iran

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran last Thursday, June 13, in hopes of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Soon Iran retaliated with missile strikes, and the situation continues for the 7th day today.

Both the US and Israel's political leadership advocate that Iran was just months away from developing nuclear weapons and therefore must be stopped before it achieves the massively destructive weapons. The US has also hinted that if the situation demands it could get involved in the war.