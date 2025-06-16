Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Won't Rule Out Killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Says It Would End Conflict

Tel Aviv: Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out eliminating Iran's Supreme Leader. Netanyahu, in a bold statement, remarked that assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would "end the conflict" between the two nations. Importantly, the Israeli president's comment came up after US President Donald Trump reportedly urged Netanyahu not to pursue such action.

Netanyahu's remarks were made during an interview with ABC News correspondent, where he asserted that his country is "doing what we need to do" to address the threat posed by Iran. He explained that Israel's defence action includes bombing Iran's nuclear sites and targeting its top scientists and military leaders. Netanyahu's stance reflects the intense tensions between Israel and Iran, with the Israeli Prime Minister seemingly willing to take extreme measures to neutralise the perceived threat.

The Israeli prime minister's statement has led to discussions regarding the consequences of assassinating a high-profile figure like Ali Khamenei, with several arguing that it would likely have far-reaching consequences, possibly escalating the conflict rather than ending it.

Iran has vowed to harshly punish Israel following recent incidents, including the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has debated responses, ranging from direct strikes to other measures, but a consensus on the approach remains elusive.

The US has reaffirmed its support for Israel, while also calling for restraint. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged both sides to show maximum restraint. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by Egypt and Qatar aim to broker a ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas.