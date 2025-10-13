Updated 13 October 2025 at 11:50 IST
Hamas Releases First Seven Israeli Hostages After Two Years As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas released the first seven hostages to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire deal. They are part of a group of 20 living hostages to be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.
CAIRO: Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. There was no immediate information on their condition.
Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross.
Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.
Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump was arriving in the region along with other leaders to discuss the U.S.-proposed deal and postwar plans. A surge of humanitarian aid was expected into famine-stricken Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless.
While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners marked a key step toward ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.
