Published 21:33 IST, December 2nd 2024
Israel Says Hezbollah Fired Into Disputed Border Zone, The Group's 1st Attack Since Ceasefire
Hezbollah said its attack was a warning to Israel over the alleged the ceasefire violations.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The Israeli military said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone on Monday, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days.
Hezbollah said its attack was a warning to Israel over the alleged the ceasefire violations.
The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.
Last Wednesday, a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire came into effect calling for a 60 halt in fighting, aiming to end more than a year of exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
Updated 21:33 IST, December 2nd 2024