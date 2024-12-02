Israel Says Hezbollah Fired Into Disputed Border Zone, The Group's 1st Attack Since Ceasefire

The Israeli military said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone on Monday, its first attack since a ceasefire took hold last week, after Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days.

Hezbollah said its attack was a warning to Israel over the alleged the ceasefire violations.

The Israeli military said two projectiles were launched toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.