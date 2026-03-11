Israel Strikes Apartment Building In Central Beirut, Says Lebanese State Media

Israeli strikes targeted an ​apartment building in central Beirut ‌on Wednesday, Lebanese state media said, marking the second strike in ​the city in recent ​days.

There was no immediate comment ⁠from the Israeli military ​and no immediate reports of casualties. A ​previous strike in Beirut killed five members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard ​Corps on Sunday.

Lebanon was drawn ​deeper into the regional conflict after ‌Iran-backed ⁠Hezbollah opened fire on Israel, saying it was retaliating for the killing of Iran's supreme ​leader.

Israel ​has since ⁠carried out air strikes across southern and ​eastern Lebanon and in ​Beirut’s ⁠southern suburbs, killing nearly 500 people, including more than 80 ⁠children, ​according to Lebanon’s ​health ministry.

