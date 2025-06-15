Israel Strikes World's Largest Gas Field In Iran ‘Fajr Jam Refinery’, Causes Massive Explosion: Reports

World News: An Israeli drone has hit a gas field in southern Iran, the largest of its kind globally and shared with neighbouring Qatar. The attack has resulted in a large explosion, causing thick smoke to rise into the sky, according to Iranian news agencies.

Israel Strikes Iran's Fajr Jam Refinery

The facility plays a crucial role in processing natural gas from South Pars as well as from the Nar and Kangan gas fields. Visuals circulating on social media shows intense flames engulfing the facility.

Fajr Jam Refinery in Iran