Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israel Strikes World's Largest Gas Field In Iran ‘Fajr Jam Refinery’, Causes Massive Explosion: Reports

Updated 15 June 2025 at 01:03 IST

Israel Strikes World's Largest Gas Field In Iran ‘Fajr Jam Refinery’, Causes Massive Explosion: Reports

Israeli drone strikes gas field in southern Iran, the largest of its kind globally and shared with neighbouring Qatar.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Israel Strikes Fajr Jam Refinery in Iran
Israel Strikes Fajr Jam Refinery in Iran | Image: X

World News: An Israeli drone has hit a gas field in southern Iran, the largest of its kind globally and shared with neighbouring Qatar. The attack has resulted in a large explosion, causing thick smoke to rise into the sky, according to Iranian news agencies.

Israel Strikes Iran's Fajr Jam Refinery    

The facility plays a crucial role in processing natural gas from South Pars as well as from the Nar and Kangan gas fields. Visuals circulating on social media shows intense flames engulfing the facility.

Fajr Jam Refinery in Iran

Iran has not shared any detail on the extent of damage or casualties as of now. 

Published 15 June 2025 at 01:01 IST