'Unclear If Killed Or Injured': Israel Targets Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Key Aide Ali Larijani In Overnight Airstrike

New Delhi: In a big escalation amid the West Asia War, Israeli ​media has said ‌on Tuesday that ​the ​military has targeted ⁠Iran's ​security chief ​Ali Larijani.

A report from the Times of Israel indicates that while the strike was carried out, Larijani's current status is unknown, and it has not been confirmed whether he was killed or wounded.

Iran ⁠has not ​yet commented ​on ⁠the report.

Larijani addressed the Muslim world

These reports surfaced just 24 hours after Ali Larijani addressed the Muslim world, reaffirming Tehran’s "unwavering" commitment to its struggle against the United States and Israel.

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In his message, he criticized a perceived lack of unity among Islamic nations and insisted that Iran would not back down despite the ongoing military pressure.

Larijani expressed disappointment at what he perceived as a lack of support from Muslim-majority countries when Iran came under attack.

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