Updated 17 March 2026 at 14:13 IST
'Unclear If Killed Or Injured': Israel Targets Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Key Aide Ali Larijani In Overnight Airstrike
Israel Targets Iran’s Security Chief Ali Larijani In Overnight Airstrike, Fate Unclear
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a big escalation amid the West Asia War, Israeli media has said on Tuesday that the military has targeted Iran's security chief Ali Larijani.
A report from the Times of Israel indicates that while the strike was carried out, Larijani's current status is unknown, and it has not been confirmed whether he was killed or wounded.
Iran has not yet commented on the report.
Larijani addressed the Muslim world
These reports surfaced just 24 hours after Ali Larijani addressed the Muslim world, reaffirming Tehran’s "unwavering" commitment to its struggle against the United States and Israel.
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In his message, he criticized a perceived lack of unity among Islamic nations and insisted that Iran would not back down despite the ongoing military pressure.
Larijani expressed disappointment at what he perceived as a lack of support from Muslim-majority countries when Iran came under attack.
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"Iran was subjected to a treacherous American-Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations and whose aim was to dismantle Iran. This aggression led to the martyrdom of the great and self-sacrificing leader of the Islamic Revolution and a number of civilians and military commanders," he said on Monday.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 14:03 IST