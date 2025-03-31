Israel to Launch Massive Ground Operation in Gaza Strip As Ceasefire Deal Hangs in Air, Issues Evacuation Order for Rafah

Deir Al-Balah: Israel is likely to launch a massive ground operation in Gaza because on Monday, the Israeli military issued widespread evacuation orders for most of Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip. This comes after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas, following the end of a brief ceasefire earlier this month.

Israel Orders Evacuation in Rafah

The evacuation orders are believed to encompass almost all of Rafah and nearby areas, with military instructions directing Palestinians to move towards Muwasi, a coastal area filled with overcrowded tent camps. These orders were issued during Eid al-Fitr, a significant Muslim holiday that typically marks the end of Ramadan, making the timing particularly significant.

Israeli Military Likely to Launch Ground Operation in Gaza

Israel's previous operation in Rafah, launched in May, left large parts of the city in ruins. During that operation, Israel seized a strategic corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to the outside world that is not controlled by Israel. Although a ceasefire agreement was reached in January under U.S. pressure, Israel later refused to withdraw from the corridor, citing concerns about preventing weapons smuggling.

Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas Hangs In Air

Israel has made it clear that it will continue its military operations until Hamas releases the remaining 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive. Israel has also demanded that Hamas disarm and leave Gaza, which were conditions not included in the original ceasefire agreement. These demands have been rejected by Hamas, which insists on the full implementation of the original agreement, including the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire.