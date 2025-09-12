Israel, Ukraine Join Forces For Rosh HaShanah Pilgrim Safety In Uman

Tel Aviv: Israel and Ukraine announced on Thursday a joint security operation to protect tens of thousands of pilgrims traveling to Uman for Rosh HaShanah.

Israel's Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben Gvir hosted Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, Israeli security officials, and representatives of the Haredi Orthodox community on Wednesday to hammer out a comprehensive plan involving the deployment of dozens of police officers, paramedics, and volunteers from both countries.

The initiative also includes a dedicated medical and security network, coordinated with Ukraine's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman, whose teams will operate at border crossings and on the ground to ensure the pilgrims' safety.

"The State of Israel places supreme importance on the safety of travelers," Ben Gvir said. "I welcome the cooperation with the Ukrainian government, which allows for a safe and well-organized pilgrimage to Uman. This is an unprecedented operation, with dozens of police officers and volunteers ensuring a holiday of prayer and joy."

Ambassador Korniychuk emphasized Ukraine's commitment despite the ongoing Russian war. "Ukraine, despite the burden of the Russian war and the severe security situation on the ground, is committed to holding a safe and respectful event in close cooperation with Israel," he said.

Rabbi Asman welcomed the coordination, noting, "I welcome this cooperation to ensure that every worshipper can arrive with peace of mind and complete safety."

Rabbi Shimson Blumental, representing the Israeli Chief Rabbi's office, added, "We will be present on the ground for every need -- to provide immediate assistance and care, ensuring no worshipper feels alone."

Amichai Gabai, who mediated between the parties, described the initiative as historic. "An event of this scale requires unprecedented coordination. The cooperation between Israel's and Ukraine's security bodies will undoubtedly yield excellent results on the ground," he said.

Uman, a city in central Ukraine, is the burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov (1772-1810), the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement. Rabbi Nachman encouraged his followers to visit his grave for spiritual inspiration and prayer, especially during Rosh HaShanah, the Jewish New Year. He taught that praying at his gravesite could bring divine blessings, and this practice has grown steadily over the centuries.

Israeli pilgrims make up the largest group attending Uman for Rosh HaShanah. Numbers have grown dramatically since the 1990s, with tens of thousands traveling annually. Many travel through organized groups that handle visas, accommodation, and logistics, often coordinating with Ukrainian authorities and local volunteers for safety and support.

Ukraine designated the grave as a national heritage site in July. But pilgrimages have become more complicated since Russia invaded Ukraine and recently stepped up missile and drone strikes.