Israel Warns Part Of Iranian Capital, Tehran, To Evacuate Ahead Of Strikes

Tel Aviv: The Middle East is on the brink of major war as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates into a frenzy of airstrikes and missile attacks. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and the Iranian forces have been launching strikes and retaliation at each other. Meanwhile, the IDF issued a notification in Farsi to civilians in Tehran, asking them to evacuate the city before launching a massive strike. The Israeli military has warned residents in part of Iran's capital, Tehran, to evacuate ahead of strikes.

"We just published an evacuation warning in Farsi for civilians in Tehran," the IDF stated in a post on X. "Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters. We aren’t the same." The IDF calculated message proved that even during an intense situation in the country, they want the conflict not to hamper any civilians' lives. Israel's message to the civilians in Tehran underlined the intensity of the conflict and the difference in how each side approaches its citizens' safety.