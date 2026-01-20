'Israel Will Act With Unprecedented Force': Netanyahu's Warning To Iran

Jerusalem: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday allegedly warned Iran of what he calls an 'unprecedented response', if the Khamenei-led regime attempted to attack his country.

According to reports, Netanyahu addressed the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, where he said, "If it makes a mistake and attacks us, we will act with a force it has not yet known," while referring to the rising regional conflict with Iran.

This comes amid an intensely escalating situation in Iran, as the country continues to witness a complete internet blackout and massive nationwide furore against its supremo Khamenei, which has already killed at least 5000 people, and tensions between Iran and the US continue to rise.

Netanyahu also mentioned in his address that Israel would be closely monitoring Iran, given the conflict-ridden situation in the region. "No one can predict what the future holds for Iran, but it will not return to what it once was," he added. His warning comes after reports of the United States moving the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group toward the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran surfaced.

"We have a certain disagreement with our friends in the United States over the composition of the advisory board that will accompany the processes in Gaza," Netanyahu said in a reference to the recent formal announcement of the Gaza 'Board of Peace' by US President Donald Trump. The board of peace's plans includes participation of Turkish and Qatari officials. However, Netanyahu has reportedly said that neither Turkish nor Qatari soldiers would be permitted to operate in the enclave.