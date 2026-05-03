‘Israel Will Be Stronger Than Ever’: Netanyahu Announces Purchase of F-35 and F-15IA Aircraft Amid Iran Tensions

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed plans to acquire two squadrons of advanced fighter jets while committing billions to bolster Israel’s domestic defence industry and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

In a statement emphasizing both deterrence and self-reliance, Netanyahu said Israel is purchasing F-35 and F-15IA aircraft.

“Our pilots can reach anywhere in Iran's skies, and they are prepared to do so if required,” he declared, sending a clear message of operational readiness.

The Prime Minister highlighted a strategic shift toward greater independence in armaments production.

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“I have directed to invest in self-production capability of armaments,” he said. Over the next decade, Israel will inject an additional 350 billion shekels into the defence budget specifically to manufacture key systems domestically.

Netanyahu added that Israel will simultaneously develop next-generation aircraft described as “blue and white products”, a reference to homegrown Israeli technology.

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“This will change the whole picture,” he asserted.

On the growing threat posed by drones, Netanyahu said that he ordered the creation of a dedicated counter-drone project several weeks ago. He is set to receive a progress report on the initiative today.

“It will take time, but we are on it,” the Prime Minister said.