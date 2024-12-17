Israel Will Stay Atop Syrian Hermon Until ‘Another Arrangement Is Found’, says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon on Monday, declared that Israel would remain at the strategic peak until an agreement is reached that ensures the country’s security.

“We will remain here until another arrangement is found that guarantees Israel’s security,” Netanyahu stated during his visit.

Reflecting on the Past

The prime minister shared a personal connection to the site, recalling his military service in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit over five decades ago.

“I was here 53 years ago with my soldiers on a Sayeret Matkal patrol,” he said. “The place hasn’t changed, it’s the same place, but its importance to Israel’s security has only been reinforced in recent years, and especially in recent weeks with the dramatic events taking place here below us in Syria.”

Strategic Importance

Mount Hermon has long been viewed as a critical vantage point for Israel’s defense, particularly given the ongoing instability in Syria. Netanyahu’s remarks come as tensions in the region continue to rise, further underscoring the mountain’s strategic value.

“We will determine the best arrangement that will ensure our security,” Netanyahu emphasized, signaling Israel’s firm stance on maintaining control of the area in the near term.

The Bigger Picture