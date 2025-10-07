Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Key Hezbollah Air Defence Figure In Lebanon

Jerusalem: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has confirmed the elimination of Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi, a senior Hezbollah operative and key architect of the group's air defence system, in a precision airstrike on Lebanon's Nabatieh region. The IDF described Atwi as a key terrorist who played a crucial role in rebuilding and resupplying Hezbollah's air defence network.

According to the IDF, Atwi's activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his defeat constitutes a further blow to Hezbollah's military reconstruction efforts. "The actions of terrorist Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his defeat constitutes a further blow to the military reconstruction efforts of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah," the IDF stated.

Atwi's elimination is expected to deal a serious setback to Hezbollah's capacity to restore its aerial defence infrastructure, which suffered heavy losses during Israel's summer offensives in southern Lebanon. The security analysts have noted that the IDF's targeted killing campaign in recent months has systematically focused on Hezbollah's radar operators, logistics officers, and missile technicians.

The IDF's operation against Atwi is a planned campaign to dismantle Hezbollah's air defence network. Israeli defence officials have warned that the campaign against Hezbollah's leadership will continue without a timeline or territorial restriction, signalling a protracted confrontation despite diplomatic overtures in Cairo and Washington.