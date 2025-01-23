Published 14:05 IST, January 23rd 2025
Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinian Militants Who Carried Out West Bank Bus Attack
Two Palestinian militants who carried out a bus attack on the West Bank, have been killed by the Israeli forces amid the ceasefire deal.
Jerusalem: Israeli forces have killed two Palestinian militants who carried out a deadly attack on a bus in the West Bank earlier this month.
The Israeli military said on Thursday that the two men barricaded themselves in a structure in the West Bank village of Burqin and exchanged fire with Israeli troops before they were killed overnight. The army said a soldier was moderately wounded.
The military said Mohammed Nazzal and Katiba al-Shalabi were operatives with the Islamic Jihad militant group.
The Hamas militant group released a statement claiming the two men were members of its armed wing and praising the bus attack. Hamas and the smaller and more radical Islamic Jihad are allies that sometimes carry out attacks together.
The January 6 attack on the bus carrying Israelis killed three people and wounded six others.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
