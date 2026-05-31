Israeli Forces Push Deeper into Southern Lebanon as Netanyahu Orders Expanded Ground Operation Against Hezbollah

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he has directed the military to intensify its ground operations in southern Lebanon, escalating the conflict with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group despite a fragile ceasefire that took hold more than six weeks ago.

The move comes amid one of the most intense flare-ups since the April truce, following a barrage of Hezbollah rockets and drones into northern Israel that forced school closures and security restrictions across the region. In the latest advance, Israeli troops seized the historic 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and a key strategic ridge, according to the Israeli military.

"I instructed the [military] to expand its ground manoeuvre in Lebanon," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The fighting represents the widest spillover from the broader Iran-related conflict. Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones into Israel on March 2 in solidarity with its ally Iran, triggering a cycle of Israeli strikes and evacuation orders that have displaced more than 1.2 million Lebanese, according to Lebanese authorities. The violence has claimed more than 3,370 lives in Lebanon, the Lebanese government reports. Israel has reported 24 soldiers and four civilians killed in the same period, with tens of thousands of Israeli residents in the north forced from their homes by persistent cross-border fire.

Advertisement

The seizure of Beaufort Castle, a symbolically and tactically significant site overlooking southern Lebanon, marks a notable territorial gain for Israeli forces in the ongoing campaign to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities. Military officials described the operation as necessary to neutralize threats from areas used to launch attacks on Israeli communities.

The ceasefire, intended to halt the escalation that began earlier this year, has been repeatedly strained by violations from both sides. Sunday's announcement signals Israel's determination to press its objectives even as diplomatic efforts to stabilize the border continue behind the scenes.

Advertisement