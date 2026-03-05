Israeli Military Releases Footage of F-35I Shooting Down Iranian Jet Over Tehran

The Israeli military released a video on Thursday that it claimed to show an Iranian jet being shot down over Tehran.

The Israeli army said in a statement that an Israeli F-35I aircraft shot down an Iranian fighter jet (YAK-130) on Wednesday.

Iran launched more missiles at Israel and U.S. bases as the war in the Middle East entered a sixth day. Israel announced multiple incoming attacks early Thursday and said it was intercepting the missiles.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it began new strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

At least eight people were killed there from late Wednesday into Thursday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry and the state news agency.

Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East’s military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets, with most taking their cues from what the price of oil is doing. Early Thursday, oil prices resumed their ascent.

