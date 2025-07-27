Israeli Military To Airdrop Aid To Gaza As Starvation Crisis Deepens

Gaza: The Israeli military has announced plans to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza, starting Saturday night, in a bid to alleviate the worsening starvation crisis in the Gaza Strip. The IDF's announcement comes amid growing international concern and criticism over Israel's handling of aid deliveries, with many accusing the country of exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Reports suggested that the situation in Gaza is dire, indicating that children with no preexisting conditions have begun to starve to death due to a lack of food. Wael Shaaban, a desperate father of six, severely captured the desperation of many Gazans when he said, "We only want enough food to end our hunger." The United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, has treated 5000 children suffering from acute malnutrition in Gaza during just the first two weeks of July.

The aid organisations and experts have warned that even though the airdrops may provide some relief, they are insufficient, dangerous, and symbolic rather than practical. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees, cautioned that airdrops are expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians and won't reverse the increasing starvation or prevent aid diversion. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that airdrops will start immediately, with Jordan and Britain also participating in the effort.

Humanitarian Corridors And Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli military has also announced plans to establish humanitarian corridors for UN convoys, although details on when and where these corridors will open remain unclear. Meanwhile, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled, with the US and Israel recalling negotiating teams. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government is considering alternative options to ceasefire talks, while a Hamas official expects negotiations to resume next week.

The war between Israel and Hamas has left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands more. The humanitarian organisations and foreign governments have repeatedly called for unhindered access to Gaza to prevent further civilian suffering. The Gaza health ministry reports over 59,700 Palestinians have been killed during the war, with more than half being women and children. As per reports, the ministry operates under Hamas and its count doesn't distinguish between Hamas members and civilians.

Meanwhile, Israel faces growing international pressure, with over two dozen Western-aligned countries and over 100 charity and human rights groups calling for an end to the war. They harshly criticise Israel's blockade and new aid delivery model, which has led to this critical situation.

As per reports, over 1000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since May while trying to get food, mostly near new aid sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US-backed contractor.

In this week, over 250 aid trucks were unloaded, joining hundreds waiting at crossings for collection by the UN and international organisations. The IDF has connected the Kela power line to operate the southern desalination facility, expected to supply around 20,000 cubic metres of water per day.