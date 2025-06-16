Republic World
  • Israeli Missile Hits Iran's State TV IRIB During LIVE Show, Footage Shows Anchor Fleeing Amid Loud Explosion

Updated 16 June 2025 at 21:54 IST

Israeli missiles strikes the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in Tehran during a live show.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Israeli Missile Hits Iran's State TV IRIB During LIVE Show | Image: X

World News: Israeli missiles strikes the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in Tehran during a live show. The attack caused an explosion that interrupted the broadcast, with footage showing the anchor fleeing the studio mid-show.   

The strike occurred shortly after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued an evacuation warning for residents in District 3 of Tehran, where the IRIB building is located. In it's post IDF said, “Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters. We aren’t the same.”

Iranian presenter was on-air when the explosion happened in the building. 

Published 16 June 2025 at 21:40 IST