Israeli Missile Hits Iran's State TV IRIB During LIVE Show, Footage Shows Anchor Fleeing Amid Loud Explosion

World News: Israeli missiles strikes the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), in Tehran during a live show. The attack caused an explosion that interrupted the broadcast, with footage showing the anchor fleeing the studio mid-show.

The strike occurred shortly after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) issued an evacuation warning for residents in District 3 of Tehran, where the IRIB building is located. In it's post IDF said, “Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters. We aren’t the same.”