Israel Navy Forces Detain Greta Thunberg During Interception Of Over 10 Flotilla Ships

Tel Aviv: Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza and detained several activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, Times of Israel reported. One of the first boats to be boarded carried Greta Thunberg, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry, which released a video showing an Israeli soldier handing her belongings back after her detention.

The ministry said, "Greta and her friends are safe and healthy," while confirming that several vessels had already been diverted to Israeli ports. Out of 47 ships, Israeli troops raided only 6 six ships in convoy and detained more than 150 activists onboard from 37 different countries, as per Al Jazeera.

Posting the video, the Israeli Ministry wrote, “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.” Earlier, Israel's Foreign Ministry, citing documents recovered by its troops in Gaza, had alleged that Hamas was directly involved in the activist flotilla currently attempting to breach the blockade of the Strip.

According to the Times of Israel, the ministry had claimed the documents point to links between the flotilla's leaders and Hamas's foreign arm, the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians (PCPA). Flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek on Wednesday said in a social media update that 13 vessels had been intercepted so far, while around 30 others remained at sea, determined to continue their journey to Gaza.

"They are motivated, and they are doing everything within their power to break this siege by early morning," he said. He added that more than 200 activists from 37 countries were on board the flotilla, including groups from Spain, Italy, Turkiye, and Malaysia. Israeli naval forces on Friday night first intercepted several boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to break the maritime blockade of Gaza.

As per the Times of Israel, the military issued several warnings for the Flotilla to change its course and return. The flotilla, carrying aid and hundreds of activists from more than 30 countries, was sailing through international waters when Israeli forces moved in. Israel's Foreign Ministry described the effort as the "Hamas-Sumud flotilla," accusing activists of aiding the group.

The navy used water cannons, electronic jamming, and boarding parties to halt the boats. Criticism of the interception mounted quickly. Former British diplomat Craig Murray argued on X that Israel's actions violated international law, noting that the flotilla was on the high seas and not in Israel's territorial waters.

"The possession of vessels and the abduction of crews at sea can be pursued as crimes in domestic jurisdictions," he wrote. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and Colombian President Gustavo Petro had earlier urged Israel to allow the flotilla to proceed unharmed, as per Al Jazeera.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the operation in strong terms, calling it "intimidation and coercion" against unarmed civilians. "By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world," he said, adding that Malaysia would use "all legitimate and lawful means" to protect its citizens on board.