Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Falls Ill With Food Poisoning, To Work From Home For 3 Days

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell ill due to food poisoning, according to his office. As per reports, the 75-year-old Israeli Prime Minister fell ill overnight and is receiving treatment for intestinal inflammation and dehydration and has been advised to stay at home.

As per his doctors' instructions, Netanyahu will continue to carry out his duties while resting at home for the next three days. His office confirmed that he will manage state affairs remotely, ensuring minimal disruption to the government's work.

Israeli PM Netanyahu's health has been a subject of concern in recent times. In 2023, he underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker fitted. Additionally, last December, he had surgery to remove his prostate after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

Despite his current health issues, Netanyahu's office has assured that he will continue to lead the government effectively. The Prime Minister's condition is being closely monitored by his medical team, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure his steady recovery.