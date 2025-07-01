Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Meet US President Donald Trump in Washington Next Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the United States next week for high-level talks with US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration, following a significant military operation against Iran. The visit, announced by Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Netanyahu’s trip comes on the heels of what he described as a “great victory” in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a 12-day military campaign launched on June 13, 2025, targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Here Is What You Need To Know

The operation, which saw Israel and the United States carry out coordinated strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites, including the heavily fortified Fordo facility, aimed to curb Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons. While President Trump initially claimed the sites were “completely & totally obliterated,” a U.S. intelligence assessment suggested the strikes set Iran’s nuclear program back by only a few months. Despite the uncertainty about the full extent of the damage, the campaign against Iran has been major achievement for Netanyahu, boosting his domestic popularity in Israel.

The strikes culminated in a fragile ceasefire brokered by President Trump, which took effect on June 23, 2025, halting the intense conflict that Trump dubbed the “12 Day War.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump celebrated the truce, stating, “This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” The ceasefire was negotiated through direct talks between Trump and Netanyahu, with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff engaging with Iranian officials to secure the agreement.

High-Stakes Talks in Washington

Netanyahu’s upcoming visit, scheduled for July 7, 2025, at the White House, will include discussions with Trump, Vice President Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The agenda is expected to cover a range of pressing issues, including regional security, trade, and the ongoing war in Gaza. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, already in Washington, has been laying the groundwork for these talks, focusing on regional diplomacy and a potential Gaza ceasefire.