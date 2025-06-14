Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To Target Every Location In Iran

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to launch further attacks on Iranian soil as the conflict between Israel and Iran has surged to a boiling point. In a video address, Netanyahu warned that Israeli Air Force planes would soon be seen over Tehran, targeting every location and every target of the Ayatollah regime. The Israeli prime minister's statement comes after Israel launched a major attack on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, leading military figures, and top nuclear scientists, as well as defence positions and cities.

The Israeli airstrikes, which began on Friday morning, have been met with fierce resistance from Iran. The Iranian government has called the attacks a declaration of war and has retaliated with hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel.

Several waves of Iranian missiles and drones rained on Israel, hitting key cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Israeli forces also launched a retaliatory strike on Iran following the attack, leading to further escalation in the tension between the two countries. At present, the situation remains volatile, with both sides exchanging blows and showing no signs of backing down.

The global leaders have been expressing concerns about the possible consequences of this conflict, suspecting it may lead the world to World War 3.

Amidst the growing uncertainty in the region, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stressed on the importance of stability in the Middle East for global security. During a visit to the Gulf, Starmer pledged to step up the UK's engagement in the region, including strengthening defence partnerships with countries like Saudi Arabia.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Starmer called for an immediate ceasefire and diplomatic settlement to prevent further escalation. He emphasised the need for international cooperation to address global challenges, including conflict, poverty, and climate change.

UK's Fighter Jets Scramble To Middle East

Despite the growing tensions, Prime Minister Starmer has reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Israel's security. In a statement inside 10 Downing Street, he emphasised the importance of protecting Israel's interests in the face of growing threats.