Israeli PM Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Surgery After Infection Diagnosis

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reportedly undergo surgery to remove his prostate on Sunday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed the report on Saturday. As per the information, the decision follows a recent health examination at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where, the doctors discovered an infection in his urinary tract, which was caused by a benign (non-cancerous) enlargement of the prostate.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said since the infection was found last Wednesday, PM Netanyahu has been taking antibiotics. The medication has helped to treat the infection successfully, and his health is improving.

Meanwhile, it has been said that despite the surgery, Netanyahu will continue his duties as Prime Minister. His office confirmed that Sunday’s regular cabinet meeting will still take place as planned.

According to doctors, prostate problems are common, especially in older men, and often involve enlargement that can lead to issues with urination. In this case, Netanyahu's condition was non-cancerous, and the infection was effectively treated with antibiotics.

The surgery is expected to be routine, and the Prime Minister is expected to recover without any significant disruption to his role in the government.