Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Wife Sara Faces Probe Over Alleged Intimidation In Corruption Case

Jerusalem: Israel’s Attorney General has ordered an investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, over allegations of harassment against political opponents and a key witness in her husband’s ongoing corruption trial. The investigation follows a report by the Israeli investigative program Uvda, which revealed WhatsApp messages suggesting that Sara Netanyahu had instructed a former aide to organise protests against political opponents and intimidate Hadas Klein, a critical witness in the corruption case.

The Israeli Justice Ministry confirmed the investigation in a brief statement on Thursday evening. However, the statement did not mention Sara Netanyahu by name and declined to give further details.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to the Uvda report, calling it false. In a video message, he defended his wife, listing her charitable and kind actions and labelling the claims as “lies.”

‘False Propaganda’: Claims Netanyahu

The investigation has drawn significant attention, as it adds to the pressure on the Netanyahu family amid ongoing legal and political challenges.

“My opponents on the left and in the media found a new-old target. They mercilessly attack my wife, Sara,” Natanyahu said. He called the programme "false propaganda, nasty propaganda that brings up lies from the darkness".

It was the latest in a long line of legal troubles for the Netanyahus — highlighted by the prime minister's ongoing corruption trial. The pair have also had a rocky relationship with the Israeli media.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of cases alleging he exchanged favours with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates. Netanyahu denies the charges and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by overzealous prosecutors, police and the media.

The report obtained correspondence between Sara Netanyahu and Hanni Bleiweiss, a former aide to the prime minister who died of cancer last year. The messages indicated that Sara Netanyahu encouraged police to crack down violently on anti-government protesters and ordered Bleiweiss to organise protests against her husband's critics. She also told Bleiweiss to get activists in Netanyahu's Likud party to publish attacks on Klein.

Klein is an aide to billionaire Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and has testified in the corruption case about her role in delivering tens of thousands of dollars worth of champagne, cigars and gifts to Netanyahu for her boss.

Sara Netanyahu Accused Of Abusive Behaviour Toward Personal Staff

According to the report, Sara Netanyahu mistreated Bleiweiss, prompting her to share the messages with a reporter shortly before her death.

Sara Netanyahu has been accused of abusive behaviour toward her personal staff before. This, together with accusations of excessive spending and using public money for her own extravagant personal tastes, has earned her an image of being out of touch with everyday Israelis. In 2019, she was fined for misusing state funds.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees police and has repeatedly said Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara should be fired over a series of grievances against her, said the latest announcement was another reason for her to be dismissed.

“Someone who politically persecutes government ministers and their families cannot continue to serve as the attorney general,” he said.

And Justice Minister Yariv Levin, another Netanyahu ally and critic of Baharav Miara, accused her of focusing on “television gossip”.