Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Commander Linked To Deaths Of 21 IDF Soldiers In Gaza | Image: @IDF

World News: Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a cell commander in Hamas' Al Mawasi battalion, eliminated by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Friday.

Hamas Cell Commander Killed in Israeli Strike

IDF troops identified the terrorist and then directed an aircraft which struck and eliminated him.

Khalil commanded the terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at buildings where IDF troops were operating and at an IDF tank squad securing the force in the Al Mawasi area on January 22, 2024, resulting in the death of 21 soldiers.

IDF shared a social media post on Sunday conforming the elimination of Khalil.

