BREAKING: Israeli Strike Kills Iranian Nuclear Scientist Sedighi Saber in Tehran

Tehran: A top Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber, has been killed in aIsraeli airstrike in northern Tehran, according to Iranian media reports on Tuesday.

Saber, who headed Iran's Shahid Karimi Group, a part of the Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was reportedly targeted in a precise attack near Ashrafieh, in the capital's northern area. His group has been closely involved in explosives research and nuclear-related activities.

Some Iranian reports also suggest that the scientist may have died at his father’s house in Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh in Gilan Province. Last week, Saber's son was killed when an Israeli strike hit their home in Tehran, but Saber had reportedly survived that attack.

In May 2025, the United States Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on Saber for “materially contributing” to the spread of weapons of mass destruction. He was identified as a researcher involved in sympathetic detonation studies, a field closely tied to nuclear weapons development.

Iranian authorities have not officially said anything yet, but the assassination closely resembles previous targeted killings of nuclear scientists in Iran that Tehran has publicly attributed to Mossad operations.

This comes amid the ceasefire claims between Israel and Iran by US President Donald Trump. He urged both countries to honor the agreement and refrain from violating the truce.