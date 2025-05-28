Israeli Strikes in Gaza go Beyond What is Necessary to Fight Hamas, says EU

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has sharply criticized Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, saying its actions “go beyond what is necessary to fight Hamas” as the death toll in the besieged enclave continues to rise.

Kallas’ comments come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes and military operations since March have reportedly killed at least 3,924 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel says its campaign aims to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

EU Rejects New US-Israel Aid Distribution Model

Kallas also pushed back against a new aid distribution system backed by the United States and Israel that bypasses the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies.

“We don't support the privatisation of the distribution of humanitarian aid. Humanitarian aid cannot be weaponised,” she said.

Despite the EU being one of Gaza’s largest humanitarian donors, Kallas said much of the aid is not reaching civilians due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

“The majority of the aid to Gaza is provided by the EU but it's not reaching the people as it is blocked by Israel,” she said. “The suffering of the people is untenable.”

Israel had imposed a full blockade on Gaza in March and only began allowing limited aid shipments after 11 weeks.

Growing European and Global Criticism

Kallas’ remarks add to a wave of international criticism. Germany’s new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, expressed confusion about Israel’s current strategy, saying: “The way in which the civilian population has been affected... can no longer be justified by a fight against Hamas terrorism.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure, calling them “abhorrent” and “disproportionate.”

The UK, France, and Canada have issued their strongest statements yet against Israel’s military actions. The UK has since suspended trade negotiations with Israel, and the EU has launched a formal review of its own trade agreement.

Kallas confirmed that she would present “options” for how to proceed at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on 23 June.