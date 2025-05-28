Israeli Troops Open Fire at Gaza Food Site, Leaving 1 Dead and 48 Injured

At least one Palestinian civilian was killed and 48 others were injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire at a food distribution point in Gaza, according to local health officials and witnesses.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when large crowds of Palestinians broke through fencing at a food distribution centre run by a logistics group backed by Israel. According to a report from The Guardian, the scene quickly turned chaotic as Israeli forces responded with gunfire and an Israeli military helicopter released flares.

Videos circulating online show terrified civilians, including women and children, fleeing the area as gunfire rang out. Many were seen trampling fences in panic.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN human rights office for the Palestinian territories, confirmed that most of the injuries were caused by gunfire. Gaza’s health ministry reported that one person died in the incident.

The Israeli military clarified that it only fired “warning shots” near the compound to regain control of the situation and denied targeting people directly.

Deepening Hunger Crisis in Gaza

The incident comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel has enforced a near-total blockade on the territory since March, accusing Hamas of diverting food aid.

The 11-week siege has left most Gazans facing severe hunger. A recent global hunger monitor found that half a million people in the enclave are on the brink of starvation. Malnutrition is spreading fast, according to aid workers and medical staff cited in the report.

Bakeries operated by the UN’s World Food Programme have been forced to shut due to a shortage of cooking gas, while food prices in local markets have soared.

Earlier this month, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned that nearly 71,000 children under five could become “acutely malnourished” in the coming year, with 14,100 expected to suffer from the most severe form of malnutrition.

Israel Admits 'Loss of Control'

Speaking on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that “there was some loss of control momentarily” at the distribution site but insisted that “happily, we brought it under control.”

He also reiterated Israel’s plan to move Gaza’s entire population to a “sterile zone” in the south of the territory while military operations against Hamas continue elsewhere.