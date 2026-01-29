'It Has Huge Global Influence': British High Commissioner Hails India's 'Creative Energy' Amid India-EU FTA

New Delhi: British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said it is both a privilege and a priority for the UK to work with India in the creative space and co-create models that resonate globally.

Speaking at an event organised by the British Council, Cameron said the creative economy plays a vital role in the UK-India relationship and is increasingly recognised as a powerful driver of inclusive and sustainable growth for both countries.

The two-day event, Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined, will explore the next phase of India's creative sector.

"For the UK, working with India in the creative space is both a privilege and a priority. India's scale, diversity and creative energy have a huge global influence. The UK complements this with policy, innovation, research, creative entrepreneurship and international networks. So together, I believe we can co-create models that resonate not only in our two really significant countries, but also across the wider global creative economy," Cameron said.

"Creative economy, of course, plays a really vital role in the UK-India relationship. It sits at the intersection of culture, technology, skills and enterprise, and is increasingly recognised as a really powerful driver of inclusive and sustainable growth for both countries," she said.

Referring to developments in 2025, including the conclusion of a trade agreement, Cameron said the past year marked a new era in UK-India relations, defined by ambition and partnership.

She noted that the programme of cultural cooperation signed last year had laid a strong foundation for collaboration across arts and cultural sectors, strengthening people-to-people connections.

Cameron said the UK-India trade agreement underscores the growing recognition that creative industries are not just cultural assets but also drivers of productivity, innovation and high-quality jobs.

"So together, these frameworks signal a shared ambition to unlock the full economic and social potential of creativity. Today, the creative economy is not just a space for expression or entertainment; it is a space for experimentation, problem-solving and imagining new models of growth and sustainable livelihoods," she added.

Her statements come amid the finalisation of India-European Union Free Trade Agreement.

India and the European Union on Tuesday inked several key agreements and Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Notably, both sides also agreed on a strategy document titled 'Towards 2030 - A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda,' reflecting the expanding scope of India-EU strategic cooperation.

India and the EU exchanged several agreements and MoUs, reflecting the wide-ranging, multifaceted cooperation as part of the India-EU Strategic Cooperation.

Among the agreements exchanged was the political declaration on the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and European Union Trade Commissioner Marcos Sefcovic.

The India-EU Security and Defence Partnership document was signed by EU Vice President Kaja Kallas and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while the comprehensive framework on mobility was signed by Vice President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, and EAM Jaishankar, highlighting the wide-ranging and multifaceted nature of India-EU strategic cooperation.