'It's a Relief': Kate Middleton Reveals Cancer Is in Remission

New Delhi, India: Princess of Wales, Princess Kate, revealed her relief at being in remission during an emotional visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she had received treatment for cancer over the past year.

Kate, 43, underwent preventative chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery last year uncovered an unspecified form of cancer.

In September, she announced she had completed her treatment.

In a statement issued during her visit, she expressed her gratitude and optimism for the future. "It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery," she said.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

During her hospital visit, Kate met with patients and staff, acknowledging the exceptional care she received.

She also spoke candidly about the emotional toll her illness had taken on her family.

"The impact on my family has been really, really tough," she admitted to one patient.

Her visit also marked her announcement as joint patron of the Royal Marsden’s specialist cancer unit alongside her husband, Prince William, the heir to the throne.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks go to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

The Princess of Wales has been vocal about the challenges of her journey, sharing in previous updates the strain it placed on her, Prince William, and their children: Princess Charlotte, 9, and Princes George, 11, and Louis, 6. William has described the past year as "brutal," particularly with King Charles also undergoing treatment for cancer.