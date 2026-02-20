"It's a shame": Trump on ex-Prince Andrew's arrest over Epstein files probe

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the former English Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in connection with the late convicted sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is a "shame" and "bad for the royal family."

Interacting with the reporters, Trump said, “I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has now been released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his tenure as the United Kingdom's trade envoy and his alleged ties with Epstein, Euro News reported.

Euro News, citing the police statement, said officers carried out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk and arrested a man in his 60s. Though the statement did not name the individual, Prince Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was later seen leaving a police station in the evening.

In a subsequent update, police confirmed that the arrested man had been released under investigation. The statement added that searches in Norfolk had concluded, while operations at an address in Berkshire were ongoing.

Advertisement

Earlier, the UK's King Charles III on Thursday issued a solemn statement, saying "the law must take its course" and affirming full support for the legal process as the UK police investigate alleged misconduct

In an official statement, the British monarch said he had learned of the arrest with "the deepest concern" and stressed that Andrew's case must now be examined through a "full, fair and proper process" by the appropriate authorities.

Advertisement

Charles reiterated that Buckingham Palace would provide "full and wholehearted support and co-operation" with investigators.

The statement further added that it would not be appropriate to comment further as the legal proceedings continue and that he and his family will maintain their duties and service to the public.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the statement read.

Andrew has previously denied all allegations, stating that he never witnessed or suspected any of Epstein's criminal activities and has not commented on the latest allegations relating to misconduct in public office, as reported by CNN.

The arrest comes months after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his title as prince in October, amid renewed scrutiny following the release of additional Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice.