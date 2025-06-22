'It's Now Our Turn': Iran Vows Devastating Retaliation After US Strikes on Nuclear Sites, Warns Greater Destruction

In a sharp response to the recent US airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a dire warning to Washington, declaring, "Americans should expect greater damage and blows than ever before." This statement signals Iran’s determination to retaliate after what it calls an unprovoked and aggressive act of war against its sovereignty.

The strikes, carried out by the United States on Sunday, obliterated three key nuclear facilities in Iran Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

‘It is now our turn’: Iran Threatens Immediate Retaliation

Hossein Shariatmadari, the representative of Ayatollah Khamenei, further amplified the rhetoric, urging swift military retaliation. "It is now our turn to act without delay," Shariatmadari said in a public statement. He proposed a missile strike on the US naval fleet stationed in Bahrain, along with the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French vessels. The Strait, a vital passage for global oil shipments, has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions in the past, and its potential closure would have far-reaching implications for global trade and security.

The Iranian leadership’s call for decisive action follows growing internal pressure to demonstrate strength in the face of what they view as an act of war. Tehran has consistently warned that any military aggression against its nuclear program would not go unanswered.

Trump Issues Stark Warning

US President Donald Trump, in a pointed response, warned that any retaliatory move by Iran would be met with overwhelming force. “Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump stated. His comments underscored the high stakes of the conflict, with both nations seemingly on the brink of further escalation.

Iranian Media Reassures Public