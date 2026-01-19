'It Will Be Done': Trump Reiterates Greenland Demand, Says Denmark Has Done Nothing To Keep Russian Threat Away | Image: AP/File

New Delhi: After intense talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, US President Donald Trump said that Denmark has done little to keep away the Russian threat away from the Arctic territory despite NATO's insistence for the last 20 years, but he has assured that “it is will be done” now.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.” Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” Trump posted on X, after repeated claims that the US needs Greenland for its security, as well as for Europe.

After his meeting with Trump, Rutte said in a post, "Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week."

Trump's Tariff Threats

Trump's post comes in the backdrop of the his recent threat to impose tariffs on eight European nations (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland) until it is allowed to acquire Greenland. In its response, several European countries have now come together and expressed support and solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

A joint statement by the eight European nations, shared by the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that exercise 'Arctic Endurance' does not pose a threat to anyone and that the countries stand in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. It emphasised that these tariff threats “undermine transatlantic relations” and “risks a dangerous downward spiral.”

Trump justified his move saying that it is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the Arctic territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations. However, he blackmailed them with escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal on Denmark is not reached.

Russia Mocks Europe

The tariff blackmail by US has prompted Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev to mock Europe. In a lighthearted comment, Dmitriev told the European Union (EU) not to "provoke Daddy" and take back the soldiers it has sent to Greenland.

"Dear Ursula "Pfizer" von der Leyen, do not provoke the Daddy! Take back the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland. You may get an extra 1% tariff for every soldier sent," the Russian envoy said in a post on X hitting at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.