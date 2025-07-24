Small Plane Crashes Onto Highway In Italy's Brescia, Two Dead

World News: A small aircraft nosedived onto the A21 Cordamolle–Ospitale highway near Brescia in northern Italy. The deadly crash killed both occupants and injured two motorists.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, erupting into a fireball upon impact with the highway.

A 75-year-old lawyer, Sergio Ravaglia, and 50-year-old Anna Maria De Stefano were identified as the victims.

Two cars were caught in the blaze; one driver is hospitalised, while another was treated on site.

Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the scene, doused flames and secured the crash site.

Traffic was suspended in both directions on the affected stretch of highway.

CCTV footage captured the moment of the crash, showing the plane diving and exploding onto the highway.

Italy Plane Crash Video

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise before the aircraft spiralled downward and exploded.