'It’s Modi’s War..': Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Sparks Controversy, Blames India’s Russian Oil Imports for Fueling Ukraine Conflict

White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has sparked controversy by labeling the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "Modi's war," blaming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping fund Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through discounted oil purchases.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Navarro said that India’s continued trade with Moscow especially its energy imports is directly fuelling the conflict in Ukraine.

“When India buys Russian oil, Russia uses that money to fund its war machine. Then Ukraine comes to us and Europe asking for more money. So, American taxpayers end up funding Modi’s war,” Navarro claimed.

When asked whether he meant “Putin’s war” instead, Navarro stood by his words and said, “I mean Modi’s war. The road to peace runs, at least partly, through New Delhi.”

Navarro Hits Out at India’s Trade and Energy Policies

Navarro also accused India of playing a “double game” defending high tariffs on US goods while deepening economic ties with Russia and China. Calling Indian policymakers "arrogant," he criticized New Delhi’s repeated defense of its right to make sovereign decisions on oil imports.

“What’s troubling is that Indians say, ‘We don’t have high tariffs. We can buy oil from anyone.’ That’s arrogance,” he said. “India, you’re the biggest democracy in the world. Act like one. Side with democracies not authoritarians like Russia and China.”

He added that India’s growing closeness with Beijing was “disturbing,” pointing out that China had “invaded Indian territory” and yet India was choosing to maintain ties.

Trump's Tariff War Escalates

Navarro’s remarks come days after the Trump campaign reimposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, citing unfair trade practices and energy ties with Russia. Half of the tariff is reportedly a response to India’s Russian oil imports, which the US says help fund Russia’s military.

The tariffs are expected to affect up to 66% of Indian exports to the US, sparking concerns among Indian industries about job losses, factory closures, and cancelled orders.

India, US Officials React

India has strongly pushed back. The Ministry of External Affairs said its energy decisions are based on “market realities” and are aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion citizens. It called the US move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar questioned the logic of singling out India, when China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil and the EU is the top buyer of Russian LNG.