'Its Violation On One Front Is A Violation On All Fronts': Araghchi Warns US, Israel Over Lebanon Escalation

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday issued a stern warning to the United States and Israel, saying that any attack on Lebanon would equate to a violation of the ceasefire agreement "on all fronts" and would carry consequences.

His remarks came after Israeli officials reportedly threatened to bomb Beirut's southern suburbs.

Taking to X, Araghchi wrote: “The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.”

Iran Says Lebanon Ceasefire Essential For Any Deal

Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Ministry emphasized that a cease-fire in Lebanon is still a necessary condition for any agreement with Washington aimed at ending the larger Middle East conflict.

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Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said: "We insist that a ceasefire in Lebanon is an essential condition for any deal aimed at ending the war."

His comments came as Israel continues to expand its military operations in Lebanon.

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Israel Pushes Deeper Into Lebanon

The rising diplomatic tensions coincide with Israel's increasing invasion in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to advance deeper into Lebanese territory, and the United Nations Security Council will conduct an emergency meeting on Monday after Israeli forces seized control of the medieval Beaufort castle.

Against this context, Baqaei emphasized that Iran would continue to support Lebanon and anti-Israel resistance groups. He said Iran “will take all measures to support Lebanon and the resistance against the Zionist regime's illegal aggression.”

Iran Accuses US Of Violating Ceasefire

Echoing the government's position, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of failing to honour the ceasefire agreement. He described the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, in place since April 13, along with the escalation in Lebanon, as “clear evidence of U.S. non-compliance with the ceasefire.”

In a post on X, Ghalibaf warned: "Every choice has a price and the bill comes due."

War-End Framework Talks Continue

The declarations come as Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages in an effort to finalize a framework agreement to end the crisis, which began in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and spread throughout the region. A fragile ceasefire between Iran, the United States, and Israel has been in place since April 8. Despite Tehran's interest that the truce continue to extend to Lebanon, conflicts have continued.

Fresh Flare-Up Sparks New Accusations

On Monday, Baqaei accused the United States of "violating the ceasefire" following a brief overnight escalation during which the U.S. struck a telecommunications tower in a southern Iranian port city.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards subsequently said they targeted the U.S. base from which the attack originated, though they did not specify its location. Reaffirming Tehran's stance, Baqaei said Iran will "take whatever measures we deem necessary to defend Iran's national security".

Nuclear File Not Yet On The Table

Baqaei also clarified that Iran is not seeking concessions in its exchanges with Washington, but is instead demanding the fulfilment of its rights, including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad under US sanctions. He further stated that discussions on Iran's nuclear programme, one of Washington's key concerns, have not yet begun. "No negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war,"Baqaei said.