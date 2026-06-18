'Jai Hind’ to ‘Mujhe Bahut Khushi Hui’: Macron's Hindi Farewell to PM Modi Wins Hearts After France Visit

France: French President Emmanuel Macron added a warm personal touch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France with an unexpected farewell message in Hindi, a gesture that quickly grabbed attention and reflected the growing warmth between the two leaders.

In a specially recorded video, Macron greeted PM Modi in Hindi, saying, "Priya mitra Narendra Modi, mujhe bahut khushi hui. Main aapke is daure ka swagat karta hoon. France aur Bharat ki dosti amar rahe." (My dear friend Narendra Modi, I am very happy. I welcome your visit. Long live the friendship between France and India.)

As soon as he finished speaking in Hindi, Macron smiled and jokingly added, “I hope it was correct.”

'France Loves You': A Personal Message Beyond Diplomacy

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Switching to English, the French President thanked PM Modi for the visit and described it as a fruitful one.

"Dear friend PM Modi, I want to thank you so much for our friendship. France loves you. I will come to visit you in February next year," Macron said, ending his message with a cheerful “Jai Hind.”

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The heartfelt farewell stood out as an unusual diplomatic gesture, highlighting not only the personal rapport between the two leaders but also the close ties that India and France have built over the years.

From Defence to Space: What PM Modi and Macron Discussed

PM Modi was in France for the G7 Summit, where he discussed critical global issues and spoke with other international leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

A key feature of the trip was his meeting with President Macron on June 14 at Villa Kerylos in Nice. It was their first encounter since India and France designated their relationship as a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the full scope of bilateral cooperation. They expressed pleasure with the strengthening defense alliance and decided to strengthen it further by co-designing, co-developing, and co-producing sophisticated defense platforms and technology.

The discussions also centered on extending cooperation in the space industry, such as human spaceflight, space situational awareness, and more participation by private enterprises from both countries.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Macron met with startups at VivaTech 2026, where they discussed cutting-edge ideas and developing technology from various sectors.