Published 15:25 IST, August 20th 2024
Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App
Waliuddin took the girl to his home, where he sexually assaulted her and took photos and videos of the act. He later used these to blackmail her.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App | Image: ANI/Twitter
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:25 IST, August 20th 2024