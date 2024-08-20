sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App

Published 15:25 IST, August 20th 2024

Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App

Waliuddin took the girl to his home, where he sexually assaulted her and took photos and videos of the act. He later used these to blackmail her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App
Jail and Caning for Man Who Had Sex With 13-Yr-Old And Filming The Act After Meeting On Dating App | Image: ANI/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:25 IST, August 20th 2024