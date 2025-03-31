'Utha Le Re Baba': Netizens React After Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

New Delhi: Netizens have erupted with strong reactions after jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to 'human rights and democracy'. While his supporters hail the nomination as well-deserved, a section of people have mocked it, with many using the phrase "Utha Le Re Baba" to express disbelief. The nomination was announced by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), —an advocacy group formed in December, who are also affiliated with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

Confirming the nomination, Partiet Sentrum shared a statement on social media platform X on Sunday, saying,"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, we have nominated Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan."

Khan, 72, is the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which remains the country’s main opposition force.

His nomination for the prestigious award comes at a time when he is serving a 14-year prison sentence over allegations of corruption and misuse of authority.

This is not the first time Khan has been considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2019, he was nominated for his efforts in promoting peace in South Asia. The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations each year before selecting the winner through an eight-month-long review process, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Khan was removed from power in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote. He maintains that all charges against him—including previous convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking secrets, and unlawful marriage—are politically motivated. Several of these verdicts have since been overturned or suspended by courts.