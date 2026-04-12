Jaishankar Conveys PM Modi's Gratitude To UAE Leadership For Diaspora Welfare; Reaffirms India's 'Major Stakes' In Regional Stability

Dubai: Highlighting the deep-rooted ties and the welfare of the nearly 3.5 million-strong Indian diaspora, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, thanking the Gulf nation for its support to the Indian community during a "very difficult period."

The External Affairs Minister, who is on an official visit to the UAE, held a series of high-level meetings with the top leadership, including the President, the Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit comes against the backdrop of the ongoing intense conflict in West Asia, with Jaishankar emphasising that India has "major stakes" in the stability and security of the region.

Speaking on his engagements, Jaishankar told ANI, "I arrived in the UAE yesterday. This morning, I met with Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE. I brought with me a message from Prime Minister Modi, and our conversation focused on our strategic relationship and its various initiatives, such as energy, economic trade, and the energy and trade relationship. The UAE is a major partner for us."

Prior to his high-level political meetings, the EAM met with representatives of the Indian community to get direct feedback on their well-being. The EAM also met with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum--who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister. Jaishankar noted that the Crown Prince was present during the meeting with the President, where he conveyed the "gratitude of the Indian community" and their appreciation for the UAE government's approach.

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"One of the main points was our Indian community in the UAE. At the time of the recent war, their safety and well-being were a major issue. People in India were also concerned. As soon as I arrived yesterday, I met with representatives of the community. I shared their experiences and feelings with the President of the UAE," Jaishankar said.

While the welfare of the Indian diaspora was a priority, the discussions also delved into the strategic depth of the bilateral partnership. "While the Indian community was first and foremost in our concern and therefore in my discussions as well, obviously, we discussed other aspects of our relationship," he added.

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Addressing the geopolitical climate, Jaishankar underscored India's commitment to peace in the West Asia, noting the high stakes involved for New Delhi. "We've had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region," he observed.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the direct nature of the high-level engagement, which allowed for a comprehensive exchange of views. "I'm pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, and express our interests and, incidentally, also share the feedback of the Indian community," he said

Jaishankar further emphasised that the positive feedback from the Indian expatriate population was shared directly with the UAE authorities. "I conveyed to the government that the community was very appreciative of the manner in which they were looked after," he noted.

Reflecting on the diplomatic intensity of the visit, Jaishankar said he had a "detailed discussion" with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah. "There's a lot of diplomacy going on these days, and the situation here is quite complex, so we discussed it openly," he said.

Underlining India's regional interests, the EAM stated, "We've had a very intense conflict in this region. Obviously, India has major stakes and a big interest in the stability and security of this region. I'm pleased to have an opportunity to come here, sit down directly, and express our interests."

The Minister concluded that the visit happened at the "right time," allowing for an open dialogue between the two strategic partners on issues ranging from energy security to the safety of the Indian diaspora. The visit reaffirms the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between the two nations, with a specific focus on ensuring the safety and prosperity of the nearly 3.5 million-strong Indian community in the UAE, which remains a key pillar of India's West Asia policy.

Expanding on these official engagements through a series of posts on X, the External Affairs Minister reaffirmed the honour of calling on the UAE President in Abu Dhabi. He expressed gratitude for the President's guidance on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and for ensuring the well-being of Indian nationals during the West Asia conflict.

In tandem with the Minister's visit, the Indian Embassy in the UAE bolstered its support by organising a Consular Camp at the Indian Social Centre in Al Ain. This initiative aimed to take essential consular services closer to the community, ensuring direct assistance for Indian nationals in the region.

Following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, both Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the vital importance of international efforts to establish sustainable peace and security across the region.