We Stayed True to Our Democratic Model Despite Challenges: Jaishankar Hails India as a Democracy

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hailed India's democratic sanctity and stressed that India's democracy has delivered during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference. The Foreign Minister expressed optimism in India's electoral process and said, "For us, democracy has actually delivered."

The panel included Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.

In the panel discussion, the EAM (External Affairs Minister) showed his index finger and said, "Well, before I do that, I appear to be an optimist in what is relatively a pessimistic panel, if not room. I will begin by sticking up my finger, and don't take it badly, it is the index finger. This mark you see on my nail is the mark of a person who has just voted. We just had an election in my state, which just ended. Last year, we had a national election. In Indian elections, roughly two-thirds of eligible voters participate. At the national elections, with an electorate of about 900 million, roughly 700 million voted. We count the votes in a single day."

He further slammed the West for treating democracy as a Western characteristic: "There was a time—and I would have to say this in all honesty—when the West treated democracy as a Western characteristic and was busy encouraging non-democratic forces in the Global South. And it still does. I mean, in many cases, I can point to some very recent ones where everything you say you value at home, you don't practice abroad. So, I do think the rest of the Global South will view the successes, shortcomings, and the responses of other countries," he said.

He stressed that India has remained a democracy despite historical challenges: "I would argue that, in many ways, India has historically been an open society, one very much linked with the world. So, I do think that in our progress as a democracy, the fact that, despite all the challenges we have had—even at a low income—we have stayed true to the democratic model. When you look at our part of the world, we are pretty much the only country that has done that," he said.