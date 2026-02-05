Jaishankar Wraps Up US Visit on ‘Productive and Positive’ Note, Highlights 'Strong Momentum' Amid India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio descrived his US visit as "productive and positive."

The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detail, with completion expected very soon, Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, the EAM said, "Concluded a productive and positive visit to the US. Thank Secretary Rubio for his warm hospitality. The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship. Our critical mineral cooperation is also advancing rapidly. Expect engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy in the coming days. Overall, a strong momentum is evident."

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor today said that Jaishankar's talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, represented "limitless potential."

In a post on X, he said, "Engagement at the highest levels is currently happening. The United States is ready to elevate this relationship even further. Limitless Potential!"

Jaishankar, who participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by Rubio, said that the two sides also reviewed their bilateral cooperation during his meetings with the US Secretary.

The EAM said that topics such as the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine were discussed.

"We did a fairly detailed review of our bilateral cooperation. It's natural when foreign ministers meet that you discuss the diplomatic agenda. Also, the calendar - what do we expect each one of us to do this year together, so a lot of our discussion was devoted to that, the bilateral side. But again, foreign ministers meet, and we talk about our business: the Indo-Pacific, what is happening in West Asia, the Middle East, Gaza, and the Ukraine conflict. There was a kind of global review of what was happening in the Western Hemisphere. In a sense, we discussed the world, we discussed our relationship, and it was a very open sort of forthcoming conversation," he said.