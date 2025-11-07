Updated 7 November 2025 at 17:07 IST
54 Injured In Explosion At Jakarta School During Friday Prayers
The anti-bomb squad recovered toy rifles and a toy gun from the mosque inside the school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta. Among the injured were children and teachers.
- World News
- 1 min read
Jakarta: At least 54 people were injured after an explosion took place at a mosque inside a school complex in Indonesia's Jakarta during Friday prayers. Among the injured were children and teachers, who were admitted to hospital immediately. While some suffered minor injures, others were admitted with moderate and serious injuries.
The explosion took place at 4:00 (GMT) after sermons had begun. Police are investigating the cause of explosion at the site in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, city police chief Asep Edi Suheri said. Toy rifles and a toy gun were found near the mosque by the anti-bomb squad.
Victims with minor injuries have been discharged from the hospital. As per reports, three people suffered serious injuries. As per media reports, several items like bomb materials were found at the explosion site, hinting at links with terrorist activity.
Visuals from the site showed no extensive damage at the site.
This is a developing story.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 7 November 2025 at 15:41 IST