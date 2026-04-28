Jakarta Train Collision: Two Dead After CommuterLine, KRD Trains Crash Near Bekasi Timur Station

Indonesia: Two trains collided late Monday outside Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, killing at least two people, according to the state-owned KAI rail company. Rescue activities were still underway at the scene, with authorities working to determine the exact extent of injuries and damage.

"Hospital records show that two victims have died," KAI spokesman Franoto Wibowo told Kompas TV at the scene. He added that victims were still being evacuated from the wreckage with assistance from the military, fire brigade and the national search and rescue agency.

Franoto said the exact number of injured passengers could not yet be confirmed. "As for the victims, we have made every effort to evacuate them as quickly as possible to the nearest hospitals. We are still in the process of collecting data and evidence... The detailed chronology of the cause will be delivered later by the authorised authorities,” he said.

How the Collision Happened?

According to media reports, the accident occurred near Bekasi Timur Station, which is approximately 25 kilometers (15 miles) from Jakarta. According to Antara, the collision included a CommuterLine train and a long-distance diesel train (KRD).

Advertisement

The Commuter Line train was stopped on track 1, traveling east toward Cikarang, when a long-distance train approaching from the west entered the same track and hit head-on. In Indonesia, commuter lines are electrified rapid transit systems used by city workers for everyday travel inside urban regions, whilst long-distance trains are locomotive-hauled services that connect major cities throughout Java.

“The CommuterLine was destroyed at the rear. Officers evacuated us immediately," a passenger told local media.

Advertisement

Similar Incident In Past