Jamaat-e-Islami Acting for Pak as Islamabad Eyes Control Over Bangladesh Army: Amb Veena Sikri on Bangladesh Protests

Amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh, India's former envoy, Ambassador Veena Sikri, warned that the extremist group Jamaat-e-Islami is acting at the behest of Pakistan to gain control over the Bangladeshi military. Jamaat-e-Islami is among several parties that have recently announced a series of rallies and demonstrations.

Sikri noted that the current situation is a cause of "great concern" for India.

"We know that the regime change operation was supported by external Western powers, but it was executed through Pakistan. Pakistan’s primary conduit in Bangladesh is Jamaat-e-Islami," Sikri stated.

"Their plan is for Pakistan to embed itself within the Bangladesh Army. They want to take control and have already begun placing officers across various divisions," she added.

"It is a dangerous and provocative situation," she continued.

She hoped that upcoming elections in Bangladesh are "free," "fair," and "inclusive".

"Jamaat-e-Islami believes they are now in a position to win votes, yet they know they lack genuine popular support. The people of Bangladesh value their friendship with India; they know their prosperity and stability depend on it. We remain firm that any upcoming elections must be free, fair, inclusive, and credible," Sikri said.

According to reports in the Daily Sun, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and two factions of Khelafat Majlish (led by Abdul Basit Azad and Mamunul Haque) recently unveiled action plans. These include calls for the next general election to be held under proportional representation and for a ban on the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and the Awami League’s 14-party alliance.

Additionally, the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party, Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan announced a three-day program on Tuesday. This includes protests in Dhaka this Thursday, in divisional cities on September 19, and across districts and upazilas on September 26.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka Targeted

On Wednesday, Police stopped a group of protesters marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka's Gulshan area on Wednesday afternoon, demanding the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others who fled during and after the July uprising last year, according to The Daily Star.

The protest followed threats against Indian diplomats, prompting India to summon Bangladesh's envoy. The MEA said it expects the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

Several hundred protesters under the banner of 'July Oikya' assembled near Rampura Bridge and began their march at around 3:15 pm today. As the procession advanced towards Uttar Badda, police erected barricades to block the route, preventing the demonstrators from moving forward, the report said.

Despite the obstruction, protesters managed to breach the initial barricade but were stopped again by a stronger police blockade further ahead.

Unable to proceed, the demonstrators eventually sat on the road, raised slogans and addressed the gathering using loudspeakers, The Daily Star reported, citing on-ground accounts.

Earlier during the march, protesters were heard chanting slogans such as "Delhi na, Dhaka; Dhaka, Dhaka" as they moved along the route.

Law enforcement personnel were deployed in large numbers along the procession route to maintain law and order and prevent the situation from escalating, The Daily Star reported.

The protest come against the backdrop of heightened concerns in New Delhi over the security environment in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, and apprised him of India's strong concerns, particularly regarding the activities of extremist elements who have announced plans to create a security situation around the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

The MEA said, "India completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents."

Placing the issue in the broader bilateral context, the MEA added, "India has close and friendly relations with the people of Bangladesh rooted in the liberation struggle, and strengthened through various developmental and people-to-people initiatives. We are in favour of peace and stability in Bangladesh and have consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful atmosphere."