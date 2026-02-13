Jamaat-e-Islami Emerges Strong in Border Districts Facing West Bengal Despite BNP's Sweep in Bangladesh Polls

In a striking regional pattern from Bangladesh's 13th National Parliamentary Election held on February 12, 2026--the first since the 2024 uprising that ousted Sheikh Hasina's government--Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has emerged victorious in several key districts along the border with India's West Bengal.

Jamaat candidates swept all four parliamentary constituencies in Satkhira district, securing decisive wins with strong vote margins. The party also claimed three out of four seats in Kushtia, leaving only one for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). In the northern Rangpur region, Jamaat established itself as a dominant force, winning multiple seats (including five in Rangpur district as part of broader alliance gains).

These victories create a notable continuous arc of Jamaat strongholds stretching from Satkhira and Kushtia in the southwest through Rangpur in the north, directly facing West Bengal, parts of Assam, and the strategic Siliguri Corridor (often called the "Chicken's Neck").

In contrast, the BNP--led by Tarique Rahman and on course for a landslide national majority (with projections exceeding 200 seats)--dominated in other areas, including sweeping victories in Sylhet, Chittagong (now Chattogram), and Mymensingh. These regions are generally characterized by higher levels of urbanization, stronger trade links, and greater exposure to commercial and economic networks.

